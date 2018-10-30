 
menu
South Africa 30.10.2018 03:22 pm

Pick n Pay faces backlash over ‘maid’ and ‘gardener’ mugs

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter.

Picture: Twitter.

An outrage on social media has arisen after mugs stocked at the retail store reminded some users of apartheid.

Mugs photographed by a Twitter user as being on sale at a Pick n Pay store, with ‘The Maid’ and ‘The Gardener’ written on them, have caused outrage.

The Twitter user who discovered the mugs called them “problematic” and in another tweet said she’d lodged a complaint at customer care in a bid to have the mugs removed.

Others shared her sentiments, with some users noting that the mugs reminded them of the apartheid-era practice of having separate cutlery and crockery for those employed to clean and maintain the garden.

Some users, meanwhile, didn’t see a problem, with one user saying: “Being a maid and a gardener are legitimate jobs and there’s no shame in them,” but adding that a tweet noting the mug’s reminiscence to the days of apartheid “brought a perspective I hadn’t considered”.

Some, however, felt that the furore over the mugs on Twitter was symptomatic of internet “outrage culture” with one user saying the outrage showed the adoption of “sentimentality over reason” and another suggesting that South Africa has “bigger issues” to focus on.

According to Business Insider, general secretary of the South African Domestic Services and Allied Workers Union (SADSAWU) Myrtle Witbooi found the mugs “very degrading”.

“This takes us back to apartheid when utensils for gardeners and domestic workers were placed outside for [the workers]. This takes us back as a people and we demand a public apology from the store,” he said.

According to both Pick n Pay’s official Twitter account and their spokesperson Janine Caradonna, the mugs, which were reportedly only sold at one of their many franchises, have been removed from shelves.

Pick n Pay called the mugs “completely unacceptable” on Twitter.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA has taken to social media like never before 31.10.2018
Social media could put you at risk of being a human trafficking victim 30.10.2018
Facebook simplifies Messenger app 24.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.