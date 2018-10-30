 
South Africa 30.10.2018 01:58 pm

Joburg woman burned to death by alleged boyfriend for speaking to ex-lover

Citizen reporter
File picture.

Gauteng community safety MEC says the perpetrator has not been arrested yet as he is on the run.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has condemned the murder of Viwe Dalingozi who was doused with petrol and set alight in her Johannesburg flat by her alleged boyfriend on Friday.

Nkosi-Malobane said it was alleged that the cause of her “senseless killing” was “for being in contact with her former lover”.

The MEC said the 31-year-old woman was admitted at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg and succumbed to injuries on Sunday after sustaining severe burn wounds.

“The perpetrator has not been arrested yet as he is on the run and police’s investigations into the case continue at this stage. Incidents of this nature have become a regular occurrence and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I am outraged by the senseless killing of Viwe Dalingozi by her alleged boyfriend. I have instructed the police to work around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book to face the full might of law.

“It is very important that we continue to dissuade women not to stay in abusive relationships. Men are supposed to be protectors of women and children as well as providers in their families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dalingozi family during these trying times.”

The incident comes just three weeks before the country observe the 16 Days of Activism of no violence against women and children.

