Unemployment up to 27.5% in the third quarter

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) announced on Tuesday that the country’s unemployment rate rose by 0.3 of a percentage point to 27.5% in the third quarter of 2018.

#Unemployment rate up by 0,3 of a percentage point to 27,5% in Q3:2018 #StatsSA https://t.co/kOugBhOCvN — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 30, 2018

During its briefing on the release of its quarterly labour force survey, the agency said of the 34 million South Africans who are of working age, 16.4 million are employed, with 6.2 million who are unemployed and 15.4 million who are not economically active.

South Africa has 38 million people of working age. 16,4m are employed, 6,2m #unemployed and 15,4m not economically active #StatsSA https://t.co/cUVPXbdCr6 pic.twitter.com/ez8Akq3f8N — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 30, 2018

Stats SA said the labour force participation rate increased by 0.4 of a percentage point from 59.2% in the third quarter of 2008 to 59.5% in the third quarter of 2018.

The labour force participation rate increased by 0,4 of a percentage point from 59,2% in Q3:2008 to 59,5% in Q3:2018 #StatsSA https://t.co/lzTQPwYxEU pic.twitter.com/43kTNWjpR7 — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 30, 2018

“The unemployment rate for those aged 25-34 is 52.8%, double that of those aged 45-54 years. The youth unemployment rate is higher than other age groups irrespective of education level,” the agency said.

The #unemployment rate for those aged 25-34 is 52,8%, double that of the 45-54 year olds. #Youth unemployment rate is higher than other age groups irrespective of education level #StatsSA https://t.co/cUVPXbdCr6 pic.twitter.com/ABjZJclB17 — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 30, 2018

It said that approximately 3.2 million (31.1%) out of 10.3 million young people aged 15-24 years were not in employment, education, or training (NEET).

“The overall NEET rate increased by 0.8 of a percentage point in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017,” Stats SA said.

Approximately 3,2 million (31,1%) out of 10,3 million young people aged 15-24 years were not in employment, education or training (NEET). The overall NEET rate increased by 0,8 of a percentage point in Q3:2018 compared to Q3:2017 https://t.co/lzTQPwYxEU pic.twitter.com/dmJLG5OnOp — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 30, 2018

The agency said the finance (102,000), trade (86,000), and construction (27,000) industries recorded growth in employment.

Finance (102 000), Trade (86 000) and Construction (27 000) industries recorded growth in employment https://t.co/cUVPXbdCr6 pic.twitter.com/MJhrQa2KvA — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 30, 2018

It said that industries that recorded the biggest loss in employment in the third quarter of 2018 were private households (30,000), mining (29,000), and manufacturing (25,000).

“Close to a third (29.3%) of all people employed in the third quarter of 2018 were employed in elementary and domestic work occupations,” Stats SA said.

Close to a third (29,3%) of all people employed in Q3:2018 were employed in elementary and domestic work occupations https://t.co/cUVPXbdCr6 pic.twitter.com/V4fK85C9I1 — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 30, 2018

The agency said five out of the country’s nine provinces showed decreases in their unemployment rate between the second quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2018. These are Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Limpopo.

Free State and Eastern Cape were the only provinces that recorded employment losses.

Five out of nine provinces showed decreases in their unemployment rate between Q2:2018 & Q3:2018 (MP, GP, NC, WC AND LP) https://t.co/cUVPXbdCr6 pic.twitter.com/XqcT2Jvcru — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 30, 2018

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

– additional reporting, ANA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.