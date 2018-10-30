Brian Hlongwa resigns as ANC Chief Whip over corruption accusations

African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the Gauteng provincial legislature Brian Hlongwa has stepped down from his position.

Hlongwa stands accused of facilitating corruption amounting to about R1.2 billion in the Gauteng health department during his tenure, but now serves as the ANC’s chief whip at the Gauteng Legislature.

Hlongwa’s resignation comes as the ANC’s integrity commission was expected to table a report on Tuesday recommending that Hlongwa and former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu be expelled from the Gauteng executive.

Mahlangu was implicated in the Life Esidimeni tragedy that led to 144 deaths in the scandal around inadequate health facilities in the province.

In a statement shared on social media, Hlongwa said he had requested the party to relieve him of his duties on a date the ANC in Gauteng is yet to determine.

“The decision has been informed by the need to resolve the eight-year-old accusations, without having the matter aired in the courts of the country.

“Furthermore, the African National Congress is committed to natural justice and my continued stay as the chief whip in the GPL would have distracted the movement from its task of mobilising our people behind a program to unite, renew and create jobs.

“I am deeply honoured to have served and led the ANC Caucus in the Gauteng Legislature.”

The Citizen contacted the ANC Gauteng media liaison Motalatale Modiba who said a statement from the party in the province will be issued in due course.

Hlongwa has always denied the allegations of receiving kickbacks from certain businessmen and maintained his innocence. In 2014, the national director of public prosecutions issued an application to seize assets suspected to be the proceeds of crime from Hlongwa and 3P Consulting, relating to dealings with the Gauteng department of health.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

– additional reporting, ANA

