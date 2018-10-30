HHP was never married, says his father – report

HHP’s father reportedly said Lerato Sengadi is not the late rapper’s wife, the Sowetan reports.

The publication reports that HHP’s family has since told Sengadi to scram.

Spokesperson of the late rapper’s family Nkululeko Ncana reportedly released a statement on Monday, in which he reportedly dismissed the idea that HHP’s widow is Sengadi.

Ncana was quoted as saying in his statement that Sengadi is not and was never married to HHP, whose real name is Jabulani Tsambo, and that she is not his wife but rather an ex-fiancée who last year moved out of HHP’s home.

Ncana was further quoted as saying that Sengadi and her mother had been asked to desist from spreading the falsehood that she is HHP’s wife.

“As things stand, the Tsambo family reserves its rights should Ms Sengadi continue to peddle these falsehoods,” Ncana said.

Ncana further confirmed to the publication that on the day of HHP’s passing last Wednesday, allegedly by suicide, Sengadi and her mother went to the rapper’s house and asked to be given HHP’s policy documents, wallet, and cellphone.

The Tsambo family reportedly found the request “extremely outrageous and insensitive” as they were still grappling with HHP’s passing.

According to Ncana, Sengadi and her mother again went to HHP’s house in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, on Saturday where they met the late rapper’s father, Robert, and aunts.

Ncana said on that day Sengadi demanded to have the keys to HHP’s house.

The publication reports that it has come to know that on that Saturday, Robert and Sengadi eventually got into a quarrel with Sengadi reportedly ending up in tears because Robert did not want to recognise her.

The newspaper reports that it was told that Robert told Sengadi and her mother that HHP does not have a wife and that the later rapper had never been married.

It was reported that the family has sought the services of 24-hour security at HHP’s house to ensure that visitors not permitted to enter the house will not be able to do so.

A source close to the family told the publication that although lobolo processes for Sengadi got underway in 2016, they were not finalised because she had abandoned the process and moved out of the rapper’s house.

The newspaper said when it sought comment from Sengadi, a person who identified as her sister answered the phone and would not comment.

The publication said it has been told that the rapper left his estate to his son, Leano.

