Advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside his child’s school

Top Western Cape advocate Pete Mihalik was gunned down execution style on Tuesday while dropping his eight-year-old child off at Reddam House Altlantic Seaboard school in Green Point.

Mihalik has worked on a number of gang-related matters with the late Noorudien Hassan, a former colleague who was also killed outside his Landsdowne home in November 2016.

The two were involved in many high profile gang related cases.

They also represented murder-accused David Forbes and suspected drug peddlar Irshaad Laher.

Mihalik, who was shot in the head, has been defending a long list of high-profile people including murder-accused Jason Rohde as well as a list of underworld figures.

Rohde is accused of strangling his wife Susan Rohde in their hotel room at the Spier Hotel near Stellenbosch where they were present for a work function.

Rohde claimed his wife of 23 years committed suicide by hanging herself with a hair iron cord.

Police have cordoned off the crime scene after Mihalik was targeted around 7am on Tuesday morning. His son was also injured in the altercation and was transported to a local private hospital.

Eyewitnesses claim the shooter had an accomplice in the get away car. The shooting could be linked to one of the advocates’ clients although police have not confirmed the theory. The shooter is said to have walked up to the vehicle and shot Mihalik.

A single bullet hole can be seen on the driver’s window even though two shots were fired.

Nothing from the car appears to have been taken as no doors were opened in during the shooting.

Police sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said detectives from the anti-gang unit and SAPS crime scene experts were combing the scene for clues.

Rwexana confirmed Mihalik was shot in the head and the suspects fled in a grey VW Polo.

