 
menu
South Africa 30.10.2018 07:17 am

Setas empowers youth through skills development programme

Brian Sokutu
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

More than 400 pupils from three Gauteng schools attend summit.

With more than 53 000 pupils equipped with various skills and 33 222 awarded certificates in the past seven years, the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing Sector Education and Training Authority’s (FPM Seta) campaign to empower young people is finally paying dividends, says FPM’s manager for planning, reporting and research Poovendren Naicker.

Addressing the skills development summit in Midrand yesterday, Naicker said the key objectives of the gathering was to raise quality of education, training and the “promotion of continuous professional development within organisations”.

The Seta had 13 subsectors in clothing, footwear, forestry, furniture, general goods, leather, packaging, printing, print media, publishing, paper, wood, and textiles.

The entity is responsible for the implementation of a sector skills development strategy in the provision of skills development services.

Naicker said: “We’re involved in the disbursement of mandatory grants linked to workplace skills planning. The Seta also disburses discretionary grants for the implementation of learning programmes and sector specific projects.”

With South Africa’s unemployment rate sitting at a staggering 27.7% – with youth aged between 15 and 34 remaining vulnerable in the labour market with a 38.6% unemployment statistic – he said the Seta has aligned its strategy with the recent Presidential Job Summit outcomes.

These include job creation, providing training and retraining opportunities to the unemployed through learnership programmes.

This year’s summit has attracted a large number of exhibitors, including the SA National Editors’ Forum, Tiger Brands, Nestle SA, Damelin College, designer David Tlale, Printing SA, Aranda Learnership College, and University of SA.

More than 400 pupils from three Gauteng schools attended the summit.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Artisans should be cherished and respected 31.10.2018
Bonang plans to take 300 girls to university by 2021 30.10.2018
SA aims to close gap between education and workplace 30.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.