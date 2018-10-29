Rustenburg opens multimillion-rand fleet management centre

The Rustenburg municipality in the North West on Monday launched a multimillion-rand new fleet management centre.

Municipal manager Nqobile Sithole said the fleet management centre was the start for the municipality to be able to achieve a world-class city.

“We will be able to deliver quality services to our communities in time and in a cost-efficient manner,” she said.

The fleet management centre consists of a control room with a tracking system which could track the movement of every vehicle, a car wash, a tyre fitment centre and fuel.

Rustenburg Mayor Mpho Khunou said R29 million was used to refurbish the centre.

The project created 100 job opportunities during the construction phase and 50 people were employed on full-time basis after completion.

The municipality also handed over new cars to different units in the municipality. Khunou said the municipality has gone past the period of leasing of vehicles.

Last year, municipal workers at the water and sanitation unit refused to drive rented vehicles, stating that the vehicles were not branded and put their lives in danger when they went out to work in different parts of the city.

Khunou called on municipal workers to take care of the vehicles.

“Our expectation is that our employees will look after these vehicles, one official handed a municipal vehicle to his wife, she was caught in Rustenburg Noord.”

The municipality was expected to receive a yellow fleet within 30 days.

– African News Agency (ANA)

