Redi Tlhabi defends Malusi Gigaba

While the nation discusses the home affairs minister’s private parts at length, TV host Redi Tlhabi has surprisingly come to Malusi Gigaba’s defence arguing for his right to privacy and a fair fight.

The rivalry between Tlhabi and Gigaba came to head towards the end of September when Tlhabi alleged on social media that Gigaba had instituted visa regulations restricting travel with a minor for personal reasons, citing a 2010 incident with his daughter and his ex-wife’s family.

Gigaba then dismissed her allegations dubbing them“absolute bollock”.

Speaking on SABC’s Morning Live in late September, Gigaba said Tlhabi was speaking from a position of ignorance because the visa regulations had nothing to do with him and were ready to be introduced when he became home affairs minister after passing through various legislative procedures.

She was later served with a letter of demand in mid-October demanding that she retract her statements and issue an apology. Tlhabi has not yet publicly done so or stated her intentions with regards to the demands.

Despite their ongoing spat, Tlhabi came to Gigaba’s defence after an explicit video of him playing with himself was leaked by unidentified people and went viral on social media.

No! No! No! That is not right. This is a violation of the Gigaba's privacy and so many rights. Any contestation must be based on principle & the one issue has nothing to do with the other. Tape issue & blackmail are wrong and despicable. Nobody deserves that. It is an attack https://t.co/nJuzD7pf4O — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) October 28, 2018

Yes! I also hope that if it lands in people's phones, that recipient will have empathy & delete it without sharing it. Forwarding makes you complicit in destroying a life. I have ALWAYS believed, we have to win fights fairly. Can't build success on other people's misery https://t.co/eGThBDbGiJ — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) October 28, 2018

Tlhabi’s sentiments were echoed by the likes of the DA’s Phumzile Van Damme and TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda.

What happens between two consenting adults is none of my business, or anyone else’s. The right to privacy here is inalienable. No matter who the person is. — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 28, 2018

I love the support for Gigaba and his family but the best way to support them is zero views when the blackmailer drops it. Confuse the shit out of them. Like kuthi whoooooooo like nothing happened. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 28, 2018

The minister and his spokesperson Vuyo Mkhize have since revealed that the matter is being investigated by the inspector general because, according to Mkhize, “the video was leaked by an opposition leader who obtained it from an MP of his party from uMzimkhulu who, in turn, obtained it from a guy who was previously implicated in the failed attempt to blackmail the minister… all social media rumours to the contrary are false”.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

