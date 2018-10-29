 
South Africa 29.10.2018 04:36 pm

Redi Tlhabi defends Malusi Gigaba

Citizen reporter
Redi Tlhabi | Image: Twitter

Redi Tlhabi | Image: Twitter

Despite their ongoing tiff, the TV host believes the minister is entitled to his privacy.

While the nation discusses the home affairs minister’s private parts at length, TV host Redi Tlhabi has surprisingly come to Malusi Gigaba’s defence arguing for his right to privacy and a fair fight.

The rivalry between Tlhabi and Gigaba came to head towards the end of September when Tlhabi alleged on social media that Gigaba had instituted visa regulations restricting travel with a minor for personal reasons, citing a 2010 incident with his daughter and his ex-wife’s family.

Gigaba then dismissed her allegations dubbing them“absolute bollock”.

Speaking on SABC’s Morning Live in late September, Gigaba said Tlhabi was speaking from a position of ignorance because the visa regulations had nothing to do with him and were ready to be introduced when he became home affairs minister after passing through various legislative procedures.

She was later served with a letter of demand in mid-October demanding that she retract her statements and issue an apology. Tlhabi has not yet publicly done so or stated her intentions with regards to the demands.

Despite their ongoing spat, Tlhabi came to Gigaba’s defence after an explicit video of him playing with himself was leaked by unidentified people and went viral on social media.

Tlhabi’s sentiments were echoed by the likes of the DA’s Phumzile Van Damme and TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda.

The minister and his spokesperson Vuyo Mkhize have since revealed that the matter is being investigated by the inspector general because, according to Mkhize, “the video was leaked by an opposition leader who obtained it from an MP of his party from uMzimkhulu who, in turn, obtained it from a guy who was previously implicated in the failed attempt to blackmail the minister… all social media rumours to the contrary are false”.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

