Man arrested for breaking into Germiston school

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Primrose police on Wednesday for business break-in and theft, reports Germiston City News.

The arrest was made when the groundskeeper of a local school discovered the man in a classroom.

“The groundskeeper told police he was going to clean the classrooms before school started and was surprised to find the lights were on in one of the classrooms.

Sgt Styles Maome, communications officer for the Primrose police, explained: “He became suspicious as he knew he had turned off the lights when he locked up the previous day.”

He decided to investigate and discovered the accused inside the classroom.

“He reportedly ordered the suspect not to move and called two of his helpers to assist him in apprehending the man.

“They were able to overpower the accused, who had a school bag in his possession,” said Maome.

Officers were called to the school and while searching the bag found R918 in cash.

“The accused told police he was from Brackendowns and had taken the money from three different classrooms,” said Maome.

The management of the Primrose Police Station thanked the community members who assisted in the arrest for their efforts and for not taking the law into their own hands.

The man will appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court soon.

