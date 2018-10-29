 
Celebrities 29.10.2018 12:45 pm

Actress Shareen Swart dies

Citizen Reporter
Veteran Afrikaans actress Shareen Swart has passed away.

The details surrounding Swart’s death are unknown at this time.

Swart was best known for playing the characters Meisie Moolman in Ballade vir ‘n Enkeling and Katinka on 7de Laan. She also has roled in the TV shows Villa Rosa and Binnelanders.

The Performing Arts Lifestyle Institute (PALI), of which Swart was the CEO and a founder, confirmed her death in a post on Facebook on Monday, October 29.

“We are saddened by the loss of PALI’s founder, director, and mother lion Shareen Swart this morning,” the post reads. “Shareen has been a mentor, inspiration, and friend to many and leaves behind an amazing legacy.”

