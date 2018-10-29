 
South Africa 29.10.2018 11:07 am

WATCH: Man walks away from car roll unscathed

Gopolang Chawane

An SUV flips after the maroon vehicle crashed into it on Monday morning around 6am.

A man miraculously walked away from an accident after another vehicle rammed into his at an intersection on Monday morning.

Footage of the accident surfaced on social media.

The video shows the driver of a silver SUV vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign. A maroon coloured vehicle rams into the SUV from the right, causing the silver SUV to roll.

The car rolls causing a female witness close to the accident to flee only to return shortly after.

The driver of the silver SUV is seen crawling out of his up-side-down vehicle and walks away with no apparent injuries.

It is still not clear where the accident happened or if there were any injuries. According to the video footage, the accident happened on Monday morning at 6.37am.

– gopolangc@citizeen.co.za

