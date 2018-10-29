Third near-fatal pitbull attack sparks fear in Vaal community

Neighbours are on the warpath after two pit bulls viciously attacked a passerby for the third time, reports Vaal Weekblad.

What was meant to be an afternoon stroll turned into a nightmare for Thabang Seko, after the two pit bulls, apparently a male and a female, attacked him in the street.

Bystanders tried to intervene and the dogs ran away after being scared off. Seko was rushed to hospital after the incident.

According to residents in the area, this is the third time that these particular dogs attacked someone, allegedly by simply slipping through the gate where they stay.

Negative media reports indicate that pit bulls are naturally aggressive dogs. However, it must be said that the majority of them are sweet, loving pets. Owners must take responsibility if they find themselves with an overly aggressive dog, and this owner, in particular, must ensure that the dogs do not escape.

The best advice if faced with a pit bull attack is to lift the dog up by its collar until its back legs just touch the ground. Another option is to shove something into the side of its mouth. When faced with an attack by a pit bull, kicking and hitting the dog will not help.

CCTV footage and photos were supplied to Vaal Weekblad to illustrate the extent of the attacks.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder.

