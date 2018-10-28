 
South Africa 28.10.2018 06:42 pm

Education department denies fake matric paper leak reports

Gopolang Chawane

No question papers have been leaked, according to the department, and no circular has been issued regarding any rewriting of any papers.  

The department of basic education has distanced itself from a letter claiming matric question papers have been leaked.

The letter with the heading “Notice of illegal distribution of matric final examinations,” states that the mathematics paper has been leaked.

The notice with no logo, no address or contact information is clearly designed to cause confusion, the department said.

“This information is false.

“We view this misleading communication in a very serious light, as it has the real potential of causing confusion and anxiety among our Grade 12 learners presently writing their examinations.

“We urge parents, teachers, learners and department officials to ignore the fake letter and stay focused on the job at hand.”

The department reassured pupils that:

  • Exams across the country are still ongoing.
  • No question papers have been leaked and no circular has been issued regarding any rewriting of any papers.
  • There are no supplementary examinations in 2019. However, there is a full exam in May and in June 2019.
  • Pupils across the country will write their Maths paper 2, Mathematical Literacy paper 2 and Technical Mathematics P2 in the morning session starting at 9am on Monday.

– gopolangc@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

