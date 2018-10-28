BLF worried De Klerk might die before he can be punished

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama said on Sunday he and his party are distressed that former president FW De Klerk may pass away before he can prosecuted for alleged crimes committed under his rule during apartheid.

The BLF has never wasted any opportunity to call for the jailing of the Nobel peace prize co-winner, who is now 82.

De Klerk was hospitalised on Friday before undergoing a successful pneumothorax procedure on Saturday morning. The former president was said to be in recovery from the procedure at the Panorama Hospital in Cape Town following an abnormal collection of air in the pleural space between the lung and chest lining.

He is expected to be discharged sometime next week, according to a statement from his foundation.

On Sunday, Mngxitama called for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to “speed up criminal proceedings against FW de Klerk”.

It is unclear what was meant by this, as the NPA has never said they are pursuing a criminal investigation of De Klerk despite the fact that the BLF opened a case against him with the police last year.

“BLF [is] worried de Klerk may die with the truth,” said Mngxitama.

The BLF leader said South Africans should be more concerned with jailing De Klerk than worrying about a sex tape in which Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba can be seen pleasuring himself.

Im trying to focus on real issues here. FW de Klerk may die on us. We need justice before he goes. #ArrestDeklerk should be trending together with #VBSBankHeist not some mono-pleasure sex tape. — andile (@Mngxitama) October 28, 2018

