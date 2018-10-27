 
South Africa 27.10.2018 07:31 pm

Officer busted smuggling goods to prisoners

Citizen reporter
Whiskey, tobacco, knives, and many other items found on the officer. Image: Twitter/sa police service

The police were tipped-off and reacted to find the officer in possession of a number of items. The officer was allegedly planning on passing the goods to prisoners.

A Western Cape police constable was arrested after he was found with goods which he was planning to smuggle to prisoners.

The 43-year-old officer was arrested when police conducted an operation at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The officer will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He was arrested after police received a tip-off.  Police found 329 grams of dagga‚ two knives‚ bottle of whiskey‚ cigarettes and tobacco which were to be smuggled to prisoners.

