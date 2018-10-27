Officer busted smuggling goods to prisoners

A Western Cape police constable was arrested after he was found with goods which he was planning to smuggle to prisoners.

The 43-year-old officer was arrested when police conducted an operation at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The officer will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He was arrested after police received a tip-off. Police found 329 grams of dagga‚ two knives‚ bottle of whiskey‚ cigarettes and tobacco which were to be smuggled to prisoners.

