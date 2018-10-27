 
South Africa 27.10.2018 02:32 pm

FW de Klerk in hospital

Gopolang Chawane
Former President F.W. de Klerk, addresses the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative in Braamfontein, Gauteng. The summit aims at fostering social and political discourse between civil society and NGO's. 5 May 2017. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The former president is being treated for a lung condition at a Cape Town hospital.

Former president FW de Klerk, 82, is recovering in hospital after undergoing a successful pneumothorax procedure on Saturday morning.

The former president is said to be in recovery from the procedure. He was hospitalised on Friday.

De Klerk was suffering from an abnormal collection of air in the pleural space between the lung and chest lining.

He is recovering at the Panorama Hospital in Cape Town.

He is expected to be discharged sometime next week, according to a statement from his foundation.

In 2013 he required another hospital stay. He was discharged from hospital after a successful operation to install a pacemaker.

