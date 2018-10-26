Listeriosis bacteria still in some foods

Possible traces of the Listeriosis outbreak have been found in other food products.

A study by the University of Pretoria’s food and safety research group has revealed that the bacteria is still prevalent in some foods such as polony, viennas, and russians.

The study according to an eNCA report has found other food products that were not identified during the initial outbreak, despite Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s announcement that the meat products were once again safe to eat.

In September the minister announced that the outbreak in South Africa was over.

The minister was briefing the media on the country’s efforts to combat the outbreak. He said no cases of the outbreak had been reported.

Motsoaledi did, however, say the outbreak being over did not mean it no longer existed. He said people must continue to take safety measures.

The source was discovered as two Enterprise foods facilities.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

