ANCYL Gauteng provincial secretary Bones Modise temporarily suspended

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Gauteng has reportedly temporarily suspended the secretary Bones Modise of its provincial executive committee (PEC) for allegedly interfering in branch and regional processes.

SowetanLive reports that the league’s PEC took the decision to suspend Modise following a meeting convened earlier in the week where the structure decided to probe the provincial secretary for the allegations.

ANCYL Gauteng spokesperson Mbali Hlophe was said that following constant delays of congresses and reports sent from regions saying that their greatest impediment to launching structures was in the malfunctioning and abuse in the offices of the provincial and national secretariat, the Gauteng PEC resolved to place Modise on temporary suspension.

The publication reports that Thulani Ndlovu has since taken up Modise’s position.

ANCYL national secretary Njabulo Nzuza was also accused by the league’s Gauteng PEC of being behind delays in regional conferences.

The publication said it could not obtain comment from both Nzuza and Modise.

The ANCYL Gauteng PEC reportedly took the decision to suspend Modise during the structure’s ordinary meeting on Wednesday.

The ANCYL is set to hold its national elective conference from December 17 to 20.

