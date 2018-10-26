Petrol price set to drop, but no such luck for diesel

The latest data from the Central Energy Fund is not exactly amazing news, but suggests that yet another big fuel price increase next month will be unlikely.

In fact the price of petrol could drop by a few cents (a whole three, according to the fund). However, diesel is likely to cost more, with the fund predicting a 35c increase.

Currently fuel prices are at record high levels, with most months since the start of the year seeing an increase, and the past few months recording record increases.

The increase in the global oil price was offset recently by a minor improvement in the strength of the rand.

