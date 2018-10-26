 
menu
South Africa 26.10.2018 11:11 am

Petrol price set to drop, but no such luck for diesel

Citizen reporter

And when we say ‘drop’, that may be something of an overstatement.

The latest data from the Central Energy Fund is not exactly amazing news, but suggests that yet another big fuel price increase next month will be unlikely.

In fact the price of petrol could drop by a few cents (a whole three, according to the fund). However, diesel is likely to cost more, with the fund predicting a 35c increase.

Currently fuel prices are at record high levels, with most months since the start of the year seeing an increase, and the past few months recording record increases.

The increase in the global oil price was offset recently by a minor improvement in the strength of the rand.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fuel prices could drop drastically in December – AA 15.11.2018
Case of man who allegedly set girlfriend on fire postponed 1.11.2018
Petrol price set to go down for November – AA 31.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.