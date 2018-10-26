 
menu
Eish! 26.10.2018 11:29 am

WATCH: Twitter reacts to Duduzane’s charm on DA members

Citizen reporter
Duduzane Zuma outside the Randburg Magistrates Court. Twitter/@EsethuHasane

Duduzane Zuma outside the Randburg Magistrates Court. Twitter/@EsethuHasane

Duduzane Zuma took some time to engage with a few women wearing DA T-shirts after his culpable homicide case was postponed to next year.

A video of Democratic Alliance T-shirt-wearing affiliates screaming to be close to former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane outside the Randburg Magistrates Court is rapidly gaining momentum on social media.

The members were outside the court presumed to be representing the DA.

Things went south when Duduzane appeared out of the court after his culpable homicide case was postponed to January 24.

The T-shirt-wearing DA members began screaming uncontrollably demanding to have a moment with Duduzane.

Duduzane indulged the women, asking one of them where she was from. She managed to say Tembisa before screaming that Duduzane had spoken to her.

We wonder if DA leader Mmusi Maimane will be issuing a statement on the actions of the ladies in blue.

The video shows a group of DA members taken by Jacob Zuma’s son. Twitter users were quick to judge the ecstatic members of the DA who probably upset a few shadow ministers.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zuma files ‘permanent stay of prosecution’ papers 16.11.2018
Metrorail collapses despite billions spent, as ‘Zuma ally’ Roy Moodley threatens legal action 16.11.2018
WATCH: Zuma’s protection vehicle damaged while Zuma ‘handed out’ pamphlets 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.