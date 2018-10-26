WATCH: Twitter reacts to Duduzane’s charm on DA members

A video of Democratic Alliance T-shirt-wearing affiliates screaming to be close to former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane outside the Randburg Magistrates Court is rapidly gaining momentum on social media.

The members were outside the court presumed to be representing the DA.

Things went south when Duduzane appeared out of the court after his culpable homicide case was postponed to January 24.

the DA fast becoming a joke ???????????????? These ones won’t get their stipend pic.twitter.com/NL7xe8k0a1 — Esethu Hasane (@EsethuHasane_) October 26, 2018

The T-shirt-wearing DA members began screaming uncontrollably demanding to have a moment with Duduzane.

Duduzane indulged the women, asking one of them where she was from. She managed to say Tembisa before screaming that Duduzane had spoken to her.

We wonder if DA leader Mmusi Maimane will be issuing a statement on the actions of the ladies in blue.

The video shows a group of DA members taken by Jacob Zuma’s son. Twitter users were quick to judge the ecstatic members of the DA who probably upset a few shadow ministers.

#DuduzaneZuma taking some time to engage with some people wearing DA T-shirt’s after his culpable homicide case was postponed to next year.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/DMbm1UvDz7 — Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) October 26, 2018

Mmusi looking at the crowd he rented pic.twitter.com/n0SLBrChFq — Skopas (@Giftana2) October 26, 2018

When a lady in blue sees Duduzane pic.twitter.com/NNfBvf978Y — kwenza ndlovu ???????? (@thembandlovu27) October 26, 2018

I'm waiting for @Our_DA to comment on this???????????????? pic.twitter.com/roQFbZg1m2 — Mr Follow Back (@Thabang2308) October 26, 2018

