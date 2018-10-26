De Lille: New DA crisis as five councillors quit

The dramatic resignations of five DA councillors in solidarity with outgoing Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille could be problematic for the party ahead of the 2019 elections, according to political analysts.

The resignations followed De Lille’s farewell speech yesterday, where she declared she would not “break” or “give in” to “vehement and racist bullying tactics”.

Former DA Cape Town chief whip Shaun August, one of the five who resigned, echoed De Lille’s words, saying he would no longer stand for the abuse, victimisation and bullying in the party.

August, who claimed the party was racist, said: “I did not only resign as a member of council but also as a member of the DA. For 18 months we have watched her being victimised and bullied by the party.

“After 39 of us voted against the motion of no confidence against her in February, we were also victimised and bullied. The DA is not what they say they are.”

Political analyst Gareth van Onselen said there is an upside and downside to this.

“The upside is that the exit of De Lille and the other five who supported her and were a disruptive influence, could potentially lead to more unity within the party. The downside is that the party will have to pay the price for their resignations because of reputational damage.”

He said statements made by August about a minority being racist were not proven and he should provide evidence.

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said: “The resignations and De Lille’s departure will be problematic for the party, especially since we do not know her next move and whether she will join an opposition party or form her own political structure.

“But compared to the ANC, the DA has far lesser problems. The party is one of the best managed in the country and although some elite problems may arise, they are purely a reflection of the society as the party transitions towards a new identity of inclusion.”

He said the party should focus on the political process now rather than the legal process against De Lille ahead of the elections fast approaching them.

“For now, the DA should cut their losses, focus on the upcoming elections and carry the party forward.

“They deserve to win the elections in the Western Cape again,” said Duvenhage.

