South Africa 25.10.2018 02:40 pm

Mabuza unwell, takes a few days leave

Gopolang Chawane
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The deputy president has requested time off from Ramaphosa to focus on his health.

Deputy President David Mabuza has taken a few days off sick from work.

He will be on leave from Thursday and will not be engaging in any public engagements. President Cyril Ramaphosa had to be booked off with a chest infection for much of last week as well.

Spokesperson for Mabuza Thami Ngwenya said Mabuza had requested the president grant him a few days off.

“He will be back at work to continue with his programme soon enough,” said Ngwenya.

The deputy president reportedly been sick a few times before, on one occasion apparently so badly that he couldn’t even remember that the private jet that flew him to Moscow for treatment at Russia’s most exclusive hospital was owned by the Guptas.

In 2015 Mabuza, then the Mpumalanga premier, was off work for three months after allegedly being poisoned.

He had fallen ill, he claimed, after eating something at a children’s party before being taken to Russia.

Mabuza later took more time off from office for his regular medical check-up. That leave was for seven days.

