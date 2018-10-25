Potch student governing body protests after two months of no electricity

Earlier this morning the student governing body (SGB) at Promosa Secondary burned tyres outside the school in protest over power cuts, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

The JB Marks municipality cut off the school’s electricity due to non-payment of services. The school has been in the dark for more than two months.

According to one of the teachers at the school who wished to remain anonymous, there was a rumour that the department of education had not paid any money to the school for three terms to cover the electricity bills.

ALSO READ: Court orders end to mud schools

The teacher added that the SGB commanded them not leave the school premises.

“It’s not a hostile situation. However, we cannot leave the school premises. Only learners have freedom of movement,” said the teacher.

The DA said in a statement that it would write to the MEC for education, Sello Lehari, requesting him to immediately act and ensure that schools’ water and electricity bills were paid and that their electricity was reconnected.

Furthermore, Glenville Fransman, a DA councillor, said the DA would engage with the premier, Job Mokgoro, and ask him to intervene and make sure the power was switched back on.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.