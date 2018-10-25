 
South Africa 25.10.2018 12:13 pm

ANC mayor Masina hangs on to Ekurhuleni in no-confidence vote

Citizen reporter
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

The mayor called on his councillors to ‘be disciplined and vote correctly’.

The ANC’s Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has survived a second motion of no confidence brought in him by the DA on Thursday.

He was accused of being behind poor service delivery and not taking steps against corruption.

The ANC governs the metro through a coalition, with reports that the African Independent Congress may have been willing to break away from its agreement with the ANC.

https://twitter.com/David_Makhura/status/1055394215843295234

The DA was hoping to get a faction of the ANC to back them too.

