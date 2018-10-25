ANC mayor Masina hangs on to Ekurhuleni in no-confidence vote

The ANC’s Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has survived a second motion of no confidence brought in him by the DA on Thursday.

He was accused of being behind poor service delivery and not taking steps against corruption.

The ANC governs the metro through a coalition, with reports that the African Independent Congress may have been willing to break away from its agreement with the ANC.

BREAKING: AIC has suspended three of its Councillor’s in Ekurhuleni accused of forming a parallel structure.

This ahead of today’s #MasinaNoConfidence debate in Mayor Mzwandile Masina in Germiston.#sabcnews — Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) October 25, 2018

The DA was hoping to get a faction of the ANC to back them too.

