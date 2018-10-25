 
South Africa 25.10.2018 12:25 pm

WATCH: ATM robbers blow up Middelburg Total garage shop

Gerhard Rheeder
A screenshot of the video.

A gang of robbers blew up an ATM at the Total garage on the Hendrina road early on Thursday morning.

In the latest ATM bombing incident, the blast was so severe that the entire shop was wrecked, reports Middelburg Observer.

Video footage was obtained from KS Security in Pretoria.

ALSO READ: Suspects arrested for ATM bombing in Strand, WCape

It shows three robbers entering the shop, blowing it up, and leaving with the ATM’s cash as well as the shop’s cash register drawer.

There was an employee in the store at the time of the bombing, but his condition is unclear.

No arrests have been made.

Updates will follow as more information is made available.

