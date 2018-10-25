WATCH: ATM robbers blow up Middelburg Total garage shop

In the latest ATM bombing incident, the blast was so severe that the entire shop was wrecked, reports Middelburg Observer.

Video footage was obtained from KS Security in Pretoria.

It shows three robbers entering the shop, blowing it up, and leaving with the ATM’s cash as well as the shop’s cash register drawer.

There was an employee in the store at the time of the bombing, but his condition is unclear.

No arrests have been made.

Updates will follow as more information is made available.

