Taxis deny threatening Ballito Uber drivers

Uber drivers were instructed to join the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association and pay a R12,000 joining fee last week, reports North Coast Courier.

A letter attesting to this – signed and stamped by the taxi association – circulated last week, causing fears of renewed tensions between the taxi association and Uber drivers.

This is now being flatly denied by the taxi association, who claim the letter was a hoax.

Dolphin Coast taxi association spokesperson Sunshine Mthiyane denied they requested Uber drivers to join them.

“We do not know anything about that. If something like that happened, it means someone is just messing around with them [Uber drivers],” said Mthiyane.

South African National Taxi Association (SANTACO) regional chairperson Bongani Mkhwanazi confirmed they would investigate the matter.

“We have not spoken with the Uber drivers as yet, but we are going to have a meeting to discuss this issue,” said Mkhwanazi.

