 
menu
South Africa 25.10.2018 11:39 am

Taxis deny threatening Ballito Uber drivers

Sboniso Dlamini
Uber drivers say this letter instructing them to join the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association and pay a R12 000 joining fee was delivered to them last week.

Uber drivers say this letter instructing them to join the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association and pay a R12 000 joining fee was delivered to them last week.

A letter signed and stamped by the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association circulated last week, prompting fears of renewed tensions.

Uber drivers were instructed to join the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association and pay a R12,000 joining fee last week, reports North Coast Courier.

A letter attesting to this – signed and stamped by the taxi association – circulated last week, causing fears of renewed tensions between the taxi association and Uber drivers.

The notice that was given to the Uber drivers in Ballito.

This is now being flatly denied by the taxi association, who claim the letter was a hoax.

ALSO READ: Uber driver stabs meter taxi driver attacker to death

Dolphin Coast taxi association spokesperson Sunshine Mthiyane denied they requested Uber drivers to join them.

“We do not know anything about that. If something like that happened, it means someone is just messing around with them [Uber drivers],” said Mthiyane.

South African National Taxi Association (SANTACO) regional chairperson Bongani Mkhwanazi confirmed they would investigate the matter.

“We have not spoken with the Uber drivers as yet, but we are going to have a meeting to discuss this issue,” said Mkhwanazi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Taxi crash causes major delays in Fourways 16.11.2018
Uber and Lyft users will soon earn loyalty points for their rides 15.11.2018
Uber, Taxify drivers protest against ‘slavery’ work conditions 12.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.