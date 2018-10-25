BLF claims EFF is linked to R12bn Mosola tender scandal

Black First Land First (BLF) deputy president Zanele Lwana believes the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are somehow complicit in irregular tenders being distributed in the city of Tshwane.

The deputy in a series of tweets said it never rained but poured for the red berets, who were now facing a new R12 billion scandal.

It never rains but pours for the Economic Freedom Fighters @EFFSouthAfrica (EFF). Fresh from the VBS scandal that had parliament screaming "pay back the money", the EFF in Tshwane is facing a new R12 billion scandal.#VBS2 — ZaneleLwana (@ZaneleLwana) October 24, 2018

The R12 billion corruption scandal in Tshwane has to do with a tender scandal associated with consultant firm GladAfrica Engineering.

Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola is under investigation for awarding the tender to consultant GladAfrica to oversee the city’s projects.

Lwana’s tweets appeared to endorse an opinion piece written on the BLF-associated Black Opinion.

The piece suggests Mosola is a member of the EFF.

This is basically VBS times six! The method of theft used by @EFFSouthAfrica in Tshwane municipality is the same as VBS and how the Limpopo finances were collapsed through corruption by Julius Malema and his friends.#VBS2 — ZaneleLwana (@ZaneleLwana) October 24, 2018

It also accuses the EFF of controlling tender levers nationally, from a distance, and using Mosola in Tshwane.

“It must be remembered that when the Tshwane mayor, Solly Msimanga, tried to suspend Mosola for corruption, the EFF pushed the ANC to put a motion of no confidence against Msimanga. This forced Msimanga to back down and stop his attempts at suspending Mosola.

“The Reds [EFF[ are in a corner. They can no longer threaten the DA with motions of no confidence.

“It looks like the Malema and Zille deal has come back to haunt the EFF,” claims the piece.

Mosola filed an urgent interdict to stop the report against him from being tabled in Thursday’s council meeting.

In court papers filed on Tuesday night in the Labour Court, Mosola requested an urgent hearing on Thursday at 10am, when the council meeting was scheduled to start.

In his application, Mosola indicated he was not opposed to the investigation, but wanted to establish his innocence.

He wants the investigation to be declared unlawful and for it to be halted.

