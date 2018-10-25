Mpumalanga ANCYL threatens to demolish ‘bogus’ Madiba statue

This was the topic of discussion during the ANC Youth League’s (ANCYL’s) provincial executive committee ordinary meeting held on Monday, reports Mpumalanga News.

According to the provincial secretary, Pholoso Mbatsane, “The PEC is utterly dismayed, flabbergasted and perplexed by the bogus statue of Nelson Mandela recently erected in front of the provincial legislature. The ANCYL calls for the immediate removal of that Mandela ‘wannabe’.

“We want to put it categorically clear for the department to hear that if this bogus Mandela is not removed by the end of this week, we will mobilise patriotic youth to forcefully remove that distortion of the image of our struggle icon.”

“The ANCYL is of the firm view that the money used to erect that ghost whom our government is saying is Mandela could have been used to build a school of excellency in the province.

“The ANCYL calls upon the department of sports, arts and culture to invest in the establishment of an Mpumalanga school of excellency. The province is not producing and nurturing artists,” said Mbatsane.

