Tributes pour in for hip-hop star HHP

South Africa was shocked to hear of the passing of rap star and Motswako pioneer Jabulani ‘Jabba’ Tsambo, better known as Hip Hop Pantsula or just HHP. While the cause of his death is not yet known, the rapper, who was 38 years old, had been open about his battle with depression and early reports seem to suggest it may have been a suicide.

Immediately, tributes began to pour in for the hip-hop legend.

Those who have paid their tribute to the late rapper so far include fellow rappers Cassper Nyovest, AKA and Nasty C, the official Twitter account for the ANC, writer and tweleb Khaya Dlanga, radio host Gareth Cliff, poet Lebo Mashile and SA hip-hop pioneer DJ Ready D.

This can’t be true. No ways ???? — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 24, 2018

Just heard the most terrible news … another icon gone too soon. ???? — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 24, 2018

???????? RIP Jabba ???????? — IVYSON TOUR (@Nasty_CSA) October 24, 2018

The ANC sends its sincere condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of Jabulani Tsambo, affectionately known as HHP. HHP has been a consistent icon of South African hip hop and his passing is a great loss to the South African Arts and Culture Industry. pic.twitter.com/TB9bd5XLfP — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) October 24, 2018

Life is fleeting. Live it well whenever you can. Leave those around you ever better. Talk when you are going through stuff. Do not judge. Thank you for the music HHP. #RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/XLLqELYdH2 — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 24, 2018

Devastated to hear the news of HHP’s passing. Condolences to his family. His contribution to music and his beautiful personality will be missed. #RIPHHP — Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) October 24, 2018

This is terrible. How can HHP be dead? It makes no sense at all. This is a tragic day for South African music. My condolences to his family & team. What a massive contribution he made through his art & life. What a massive blow. #RIPJabulaniTsambo #RIPHipHopPanstula https://t.co/CoVWFT67bI — Bessie’s Head (@lebomashile) October 24, 2018

Today with sadness in our hearts, we say goodbye to another great #SouthAfrican talent. Our prayers go out to the family. #HHP #Jabba #RIP pic.twitter.com/CCGyDclmA3 — DJ Ready D (@DJReadyD) October 24, 2018

READ NEXT: Why HHP tried to commit suicide three times

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.