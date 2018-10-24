 
South Africa 24.10.2018 04:36 pm

Tributes pour in for hip-hop star HHP

Citizen reporter

Tributes from a wide range of notable South Africans have been pouring in for the late SA hip-hop pioneer.

South Africa was shocked to hear of the passing of rap star and Motswako pioneer Jabulani ‘Jabba’ Tsambo, better known as Hip Hop Pantsula or just HHP. While the cause of his death is not yet known, the rapper, who was 38 years old, had been open about his battle with depression and early reports seem to suggest it may have been a suicide.

Immediately, tributes began to pour in for the hip-hop legend.

Those who have paid their tribute to the late rapper so far include fellow rappers Cassper Nyovest, AKA and Nasty C, the official Twitter account for the ANC, writer and tweleb Khaya Dlanga, radio host Gareth Cliff, poet Lebo Mashile and SA hip-hop pioneer DJ Ready D.

