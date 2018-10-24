 
Celebrities 24.10.2018

Remembering HHP through his music

Citizen reporter
Hip Hop Pantsula. Picture: Provided.

A legend who pioneered the uniquely South African style of hip-hop known as Motswako – Hip Hop Pantsula’s music will live on.

South Africa was shocked on Wednesday to learn that hip-hop star and Motswako pioneer Jabulani ‘Jabba’ Tsambo, better known as Hip Hop Pantsula or simply HHP had passed away.

One of the foremost originators of Motswako, the uniquely South African and predominantly Setswana hip-hop sound that rose out of Mafikeng [the North West city after which he named his second album Maftown (2001)], it’s safe to say that he paved the way for the success of proteges including group Morafe, Khuli Chana, Fifi Cooper, and Cassper Nyovest to name a few.

He made the term “bosso” a regular part of the SA lexicon, and was one of a few pioneers who developed a style of hip-hop with its roots in South African sounds rather than US ones.

Sadly, too little of the legend’s music is available online. Hopefully, this will change following his passing.

For now, here are a few of the tracks he is best known for:

 

 

