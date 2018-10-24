Government opens case against ‘college’ offering diplomas in 10 hours

The department of higher education and training has filed a case with the police against New Skills Academy which allegedly charges unsuspecting students exorbitant amounts of money for illegal and unaccredited qualifications.

In a statement released by the department on Wednesday, spokesperson Lunga Ngqengele said investigations carried out by the department have established that “a virtual, online, and distance education private skills provider by the name of New Skills Academy is purporting to offer a range of diplomas and qualifications, including a dog grooming diploma, without accreditation and registration with the relevant authorities.”

Ngqengele said there were no contact details provided on the https://newskillsacademy.co.za website as of August 16, 2018.

On the website it states a dog grooming diploma would cost one R5,000 and it takes just 10 hours to complete.

The institution claims to have 82 courses and 176,185 students.

ALSO READ: Beware bogus colleges, says the department of higher education

“The website does not provide proof of ownership by either a natural or juristic person. This private provider of education is completely virtual. On 23 October 2018, the department discovered the following website address: https://newskillsacademy.co.uk/ which operates in the exact manner,” Ngqengele said.

“In a similar investigation, it was established that Skills Academy with the website address at https://www.skillsacademy.co.za is purporting to offer the following advanced certificate programmes without registration with the department: advanced certificate in project management, supply chain management, medical office receptionist advanced certificate, advanced certificate in child day care, advanced certificate in child psychology, and facial skincare advanced certificate, among others.”

He revealed that the department has filed a case with the police against Skills Academy which is said to be operating from Cape Town and Pretoria.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.