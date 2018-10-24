Men confess to Hammanskraal murder, get beaten by mob justice

Two men are lucky to be alive after they were attacked by a mob in Hammanskraal‚ police told Pretoria North Rekord.

Police spokesperson Constable Magareth Molane said the two men were attacked by a mob on Monday after they were linked to the murder of a 29-year-old woman in the area.

“The body of the 29-year-old unidentified woman was found in a veld in Kanana‚ Hammanskraal, last week Wednesday,” said Molane.

She had been reported missing two weeks ago.

“It is believed that the two men confessed to community members that they are the ones who killed the woman. They were then attacked by community members,” said Molane.

The two men were saved by police.

Molane condemned mob justice and said police were on the hunt for those involved in the mob attack.

The two men suffered severe injuries and it is not clear how long they would be in hospital.

She said the two men have not yet made any statement to police since they are still in hospital.

“We are waiting for forensic tests results, and they will give us an indication of how she was killed,” she said.

