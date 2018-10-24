Headless body of woman found in Pretoria east

The mutilated body of a woman, minus her head and right arm, has been found by police in the far east of Mamelodi last week, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

The body was found by men searching for firewood near the Skierluk informal settlement opposite the Pienaarspoort railway station last Tuesday.

Boschkop police spokesperson Constable Lekhoathi Nkoana said: “A police vehicle patrolling the area received an anonymous call from the men.

“The body of the woman was found half-naked with a black jean on and a black bra and the [missing] body parts were nowhere to be found.”

Nkoana said the body was found to be nearly decomposing.

“We are not sure at the moment that it is related to muti killings or ritual killings.”

Police are still awaiting autopsy results.

Nkoana said the police station has no reports of any missing persons matching that of the body.

“It is important that we find the identity of the woman and her family members.

“The age of the woman could not be determined due to the missing head.”

Tshepang Nkosi, who lives at the nearby Skierluk informal settlement, said residents are now living in fear because of the body so close to where they live.

“We don’t have any electricity,” he told Pretoria East Rekord. “Thus residents always go on the veld almost daily to find firewood to make cooking fires. What if there is a killer out there?”

“We need more police in the area because it is not safe to go to out at night because we don’t have any high-mast lights to protect us in the dark.”

