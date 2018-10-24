Man survives brutal attack in Amanzimtoti

A visit to Amanzimtoti quickly turned tragic for a 38-year-old man who was brutally attacked at Somerset Place two weeks ago and is now unable to walk.

Dave Knepscheld said he was walking from Warner Beach to Doonside, where he was staying, on Sunday, October 7 when he felt an arm go around his throat just before the Little Amanzimtoti River bridge, he told South Coast Sun.

“It was still light, at about 5.30pm and there were motorists driving along the road, so I wasn’t worried about walking,” he said from his mother’s premises in Queensburgh where he was staying while he recovered.

“My attacker started strangling me and dragged me towards the bushes, so none of the people in the passing vehicles could see what was happening. I was gasping for breath but I fought him until I couldn’t breathe anymore. Unfortunately, I could not turn around to see his face.”

When Dave lost consciousness, his attacker stole his money, cellphone, Armani sunglasses, and takkies, before throwing him down the bank. He came to about three hours later with the sound of trickling water from the river nearby.

“I didn’t know it at the time but I was covered in blood. When I came to, I was concussed. Two men who were driving past in a bakkie stopped to help me. I was so delirious, I couldn’t remember where I lived.” Dave managed to get to a local pub, where they called for help.

He broke his left heel and sprained his right ankle, so he is in crutches while on the mend. He was in Amanzimtoti to start a new job, which he has now lost due to not being able to walk.

“Amanzimtoti seems like such a nice, friendly place. I can’t believe something like this can happen, it was hectic. Perhaps the police or security companies can park a vehicle there or have a camera installed along that stretch of road, and council can have the trees and bushes cut back to prevent further attacks?” he suggested.

