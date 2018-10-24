Policeman gunned down outside his KZN home

SAPS has confirmed that a second policeman was killed on Tuesday night.

54-year-old Warrant Officer Bhekisigcino Zethembe Khwela was with his son and a friend outside his home in KwaNdengezi, KwaZulu-Natal when he was shot multiple times. It is alleged that the shots were fired by two gunmen who were on foot. Khwela died instantly, while his son was wounded, and his friend escaped unscathed.

This follows the killing of another policeman on Tuesday. Captain Lumkile Wiseman Tyibilika was killed in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape.

The motives behind the killings are not yet conclusive, but investigations into both cases are ongoing.

National Commissioner of Police General Khehla John Sitole has strongly condemned the continuous attacks on and killing of police officers: “The killing of our two colleagues yesterday is a reflection of what police must endure on a daily basis.

“I have instructed the provincial commissioners of both the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal to mobilise maximum resources to track down those responsible and bring them to book.”

Anyone with information on these murders is urged to contact the toll-free Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

