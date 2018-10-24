R200k reward offered for stolen vintage cameras

A reward of R200,000 is being offered for the safe return of stolen vintage cameras.

This comes after 50 vintage lenses and cameras were stolen from FotoConnect at Goodies for Gardens in Glen Marais during the early hours of Saturday morning, reports Kempton Express.

“We were notified by the owner of the shop next to ours that our doors were open,” said FotoConnect’s Willem Davel.

“She called us around 6am and we immediately went to the shop to find they had broken in.”

Cameras and lenses were not the only items stolen. Scanners and printers were also among the items reported to have been taken.

Capt Jethro Mtshali, spokesperson for Kempton Park SAPS, said: “The shop was broken into and goods such as computers, laptops, tablets, and an inverter welder machine were stolen.”

Davel said the value of the stolen items amounts to an estimated R150 000.

He also told Express the vintage cameras meant a lot to him and his family; some of the cameras date back to the 1930s and 1800s.

“What got me the most was my vintage camera collection that was in a custom-made glass and mirror display case that is part of the shop’s sales counter we designed and built ourselves,” he said.

“The cameras could be worth R20,000. All these cameras were family heirlooms so to us they are worth much more than just money, they have a deep sentimental value.”

Some of the cameras belonged to Davel’s father, his grandfather, and his wife Reinette’s father and it is for that reason they are offering a reward for the safe return of the cameras.

“We just want the cameras back. They mean more to us than quick cash. I will give R200,000 for the safe return of all my stolen vintage cameras. I want people to know about this so the criminals who did this can’t do anything with my cameras except return them.”

He said three clear fingerprints were taken from the countertop. According to a guard, the suspects were driving a Mercedes-Benz Vito.

Anyone who wishes to contact Davel can send a message to him on Facebook: Willem Davel.

Mtshali confirmed another shop at Goodies for Gardens was also broken into on the same day.

“Toys used to take videos and other toys were among the things stolen from Drone Masters Hobby Centre. The suspects are unknown and no arrests have been made,” explained Mtshali.

“Cases of business burglary are being investigated and we appeal to anyone with information to contact 08600 10111.”

