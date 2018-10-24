WATCH: Thabo Mbeki’s brother praises apartheid minister Pik Botha

Former president Thabo Mbeki’s brother and political economist Moeletsi Mbeki said former apartheid minister Pik Botha laid a foundation for the South Africa of today.

He was speaking at the memorial service of Botha held on Wednesday at the Wonderpark Dutch Reformed Church after he was laid to rest that morning.

Botha, a former foreign affairs minister during the apartheid regime died on October.

Mbeki said Botha was his friend who contributed to South Africa.

“For South Africa, the work that still lies ahead that all leadership should build upon, he contributed to laying a foundation for South Africa. It is now upon everyone in this room to build on this foundation to create a willing nation, I thank you.

“If our country had more non-conformist and mischief-makers like Pik Botha, we would not be in the trouble that we are in today. Such a non-conformist in the upper echelons of a country’s leadership would have long pointed out that the country needs a change of direction.”

Twitter, however, had different views to Mbeki.

Moeletsi Mbeki at #PikBotha memorial service "Pik was quintessential nonconformist and a great mischief maker…If our country had more mischief makers like Pik, we might not be in the mess we are in today" @SAIIA_info @WitsUniversity pic.twitter.com/ZR8EeuAy8z — Ichikowitzfoundation (@Ichikowitz) October 23, 2018

Moeletsi Mbeki was Pik Botha's friend?? Now I understand why Moeletsi is such an anti black clown.

Govan Mbeki would be so embarrassed — Bungela koKosi, maDlazabanye (@_Prince_Akeem) October 23, 2018

Moeletsi Mbeki paid tribute to his friend Pik Botha ????. He said his friend laid a foundation for South Africa ???????? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/WjDBBuyd5K — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) October 23, 2018

Moeletsi Mbeki though. I give up… As someone who grew up in small town of Ugie, where political terrorism was allowed and no bunch of boys allowed in street corners was a norm, I swear at narrative of Pik Botha provided. @redgenkosi — Xum xum! (@NkosiyedwaSam) October 24, 2018

