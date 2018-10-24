UDPATE: Westways declared safe after bomb threats

Various businesses were evacuated at the Westways Shopping Centre earlier on Wednesday morning, after allegations that a bomb was planted at the centre’s Absa ATM, reports Roodepoort Record.

A short while ago, Westways Shopping Centre was declared safe.

It is alleged that the person who made the threats phoned more than one business to tell them that a bomb had been planted at the Absa ATM next to Woolworths. The bomb squad and K9 unit arrived at about 9.15am to search the premises as well as the ATM.

One shop owner said that a bomb threat was also made last night at about 11.30pm at Rhinos Pub in the same centre.

Currently the police are still sweeping the area, and motorists are advised to steer clear of the area until investigations are completed.

