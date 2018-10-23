 
South Africa 23.10.2018 05:31 pm

WATCH: MPs demand Floyd Shivambu ‘pay back the money’

Kaunda Selisho
Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Facebook

The EFF deputy president’s chickens have come home to roost.

Earlier today Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu almost missed an opportunity to make his contributions to a parliamentary debate on the Competition Amendment Bill when members of the assembly began chanting “pay back the money.”

The phrase first became popular back in 2014 when the EFF coined it while disrupting a parliamentary sitting by screaming the words “pay back the money” at then president Jacob Zuma.

The EFF started the phrase in an effort to demand that Zuma pay back the state funds he used for security upgrades to his Nkandla residence.

Shivambu has been in hot water ever since it was reported that his brother Brian is one of the more than 50 individuals named in the VBS Bank report for allegedly having received R16 million – some of which he allegedly gave to Shivambu and the EFF.

The VBS Bank report also revealed that various local municipalities had deposited a total of R1.57 billion in VBS which has since been lost due to looting of the bank.

Earlier today Local Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that the results of the first forensic report into VBS means government can now pursue legal action against those responsible for the loss of municipal funds.

Shivambu maintained his composure throughout the chants and assured the Speaker that he will be able to continue despite the ruckus.

He went on to remind the house that his party came up with the phrase and stated that he was flattered by their imitation.

Shivambu also maintained his innocence by reiterating that he and the EFF have never benefitted from the looting of VBS.

He ended by calling for decisive action against those found guilty of looting the bank.

READ NEXT: Government to institute legal action to recover VBS money

