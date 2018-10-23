Top cop condemns killing of SAPS captain in New Brighton

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole, has strongly condemned the killing of a South African Police Service (SAPS) captain in the early hours of this morning.

The 50-year-old officer was gunned down at approximately 02h30 at Tshiwula Street in New Brighton, Eastern Cape. He was shot in the head multiple times and his service pistol was taken, according to a media statement.

His identity is being withheld until his next of kin has been informed.

The member was stationed at the SAPS Protection and Security Services at King Williams Town, but he was temporarily deployed to the New Brighton area.

“I have instructed that the 72 hour activation plan be implemented,” said General Sitole.

This plan entails the mobilisation of critical resources including crime intelligence, forensic experts, the Hawks and tactical teams to ensure that no crucial evidence or intelligence is lost.

Sitole has also appealed for anyone with information on this senseless killing to come forward.

Information can be provided via the police’s Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. All information will be treated in the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

