Family of Dros rape victim express their gratitude for donations

The family of a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a Dros restaurant have expressed gratitude to the founders of a campaign raising money for the child, reports the Pretoria East Rekord.

The crowdfunding campaign was launched by a group of concerned citizens and has managed to raise close to R140,000 from South Africa and abroad.

Backabuddy, who are the fund managers of the initiative, are said to have been in contact with the family spokeperson, Kiniel Muthray.

Muthray said the family was still coming to terms with the incident, but were grateful for the gesture.

It is alleged that 20-year-old Nicolas Ninow “snatched” the girl into the men’s toilet and forced himself on her.

“The family is still trying to come to terms with the shock, physical and emotional trauma that this matter has caused,” said Muthray.

“In what has been a very trying time, the family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the campaign creator, the BackaBuddy team and the 193 donors who have generously supported this cause through donations and messages of support.”

The group said all funds raised with this initiative would be released only to the family directly or to relevant practitioners identified by the family to help cover any needs.

Backabuddy COO Catherine Du Plooy said: “The campaign for this young girl is still accepting donations and funds raised will be used for their intended purpose to help rebuild her life and cover any needs the family has during this difficult time.”

Ninow appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 2 October in connection with the rape.

He chose not to apply for bail.

On the day of the incident, he was allegedly found naked with the little girl in the men’s toilet.

The case was remanded to 2 November.

