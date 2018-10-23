 
South Africa 23.10.2018 03:59 pm

Two men killed in mysterious KZN highway shootout

Sboniso Dlamini
The car that was found on the N2 with two dead men and a gun.

The car was earlier reportedly spotted driving away from a murder scene in Verulam.

Two men were killed and one injured in a mysterious shootout on the N2 near Prince’s Grant Golf Estate Golf Estate on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal early on Tuesday morning, reports the North Coast Courier.

According to KwaDukuza police spokesperson Constable Sibusiso Khuzwayo, the car was reportedly spotted driving away from a murder scene in Verulam on Monday night.

Then KwaDukuza police received a call that a car had crashed on the N2 near the Prince’s Grant flyover.

“We found a car that looks like it had rolled over multiple times and there were bullet holes in it and two dead men. There was a gun that was found on the scene and police are investigating,” said Khuzwayo.

The injured man was found in a sugar cane field with a bullet wound to his leg and is in hospital under police guard.

Police were unable to clarify where the shootout took place.

