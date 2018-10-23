State to specify charges for two officers nabbed for Bradley Sauls’ murder

In the matter of the nine, including two police officers, arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Bradley Sauls from Westbury, the state will have to specify the exact charges faced by each of the accused.

The nine are facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, corruption, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, and kidnapping.

However, the defence for the two police officers who were added to the case as accused numbers six and seven following their arrest two weeks ago requested that the state clarify which specific charge each of the accused is facing, a matter the magistrate said is a “valid concern”.

The state said this matter will be resolved in due course.

The defence for the two police officers said accused numbers six and seven had initially faced the charge of defeating the ends of justice but the charge sheet had been amended by the state a number of times – hence the request for clarity.

The bail application of the two policemen and seven other suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of Sauls was remanded to November 2 in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today.

The accused will remain in custody pending the finalisation of the bail application.

The two allegedly corrupt officers from Sophiatown, Warrant Officer Wynand Steyn and Sergeant Tom Keet, are alleged to have concealed crucial evidence after having arrived first on the scene of Sauls’ murder in July.

It was reported that Sauls was allegedly assassinated after he was allegedly accused of killing the son of one of the suspects.

The magistrate also ordered that accused number nine should be referred to a medical doctor for their heart condition.

The matter was postponed last Thursday because the lawyer for accused numbers two and three had indicated that they will be officially withdrawing from the case, a matter which was concluded today.

The legal representative for accused number two was, however, not present in court today and the magistrate said they would have to ensure they are present on November 2.

The community of Westbury went on violent and destructive protests recently, raising concerns about the high prevalence of drugs and gang-related violence in the area, as well as corrupt police officers who are allegedly bribed to turn a blind eye to criminal activity in the suburb.

