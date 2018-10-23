George municipality CFO’s 60-day suspension comes to an end

It is not certain when the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of George Municipality Keith Jordaan can be expected back in office.

Jordaan has been suspended for 60 days, since 23 August, pending an investigation into alleged financial misconduct. The 60-day period comes to an end today, Tuesday October 23, reports George Herald.

According to information, the municipality has to date not received any communication regarding Jordaan’s suspension. It is also not clear whether the investigation has been completed, and what its outcome entails.

Enquiries sent to the George Municipality were answered with a standard comment from spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose: “George Municipality will not provide comment on any internal staff matters.”

The decision to suspend Jordaan was taken during a special council meeting, following a recommendation by the law firm Schröter & Associates who compiled a report on possible financial irregularities by Jordaan and a portfolio councillor.

The report refers to certain incidents and actions taken by Jordaan, with regards to an amount of R350 million invested on behalf of the municipality at a financial institution.

