South Africa 23.10.2018 11:28 am

UPDATE: Helicopter pilot dies after crashing while fighting fires in Western Cape

Wilma Adamson
The scene of the helicopter crash. Image: South Cape Forum

It is alleged that the helicopter was assisting in fighting fires that have plagued the region since Monday.

The pilot of a Working on Fire helicopter that crashed in Oshoek, Vermaakliheid, has died, reports South Cape Forum. It is alleged that the helicopter was assisting in fighting fires that have plagued the Garden Route region since Monday.

His name cannot be released as his next of kin has not yet been notified.

Executive Hessequa mayor Grant Riddles is on the scene and has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

The specific area that the crash took place in is called Vermaaklikheid and it falls in the Hessequa municipal boundary, explained minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell. There has been one confirmed fatality, but further details cannot be released at this time.

Western Cape Provincial Fire services has already deployed resources from the Overberg region to the area, and the City of Cape Town fire and rescue services have been put on standby to provide additional backup if required.

The Minister expressed his condolences on behalf of the provincial government.

“The family, friends and the community of firefighters are in our thoughts at this time.”

The public is urged to report fire outbreaks across the province as soon as possible using the emergency number 112.

