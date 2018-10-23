Western Cape fire rages on

A fire started on Monday in the Grootvadersbosch region in the Western Cape and raged through the night, reports Mosselbay Advertiser.

Authorities say the fire is currently burning near the Duiwenhoks River.

As of midnight last night, the western flank was maintained with the current weather conditions, but the fire line was still very hot. Unfavourable weather conditions forecast for today are a major concern, as wind and heat could aggravate the fire.

❌Extremely High Fire Danger❌ Today we'll be experiencing yet another scorching hot day in the Western Cape. WE appeal to you to be responsible today and report all unattended fires immediately. #SavingLives #ProtectingTheEnvironment #FireSeason

Weather Image: @eNCAWeather pic.twitter.com/9VWUEbwPTv — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) October 23, 2018

The eastern flank is approximately 3.4 km long and is burning with a backburn in the direction of the Blombos gravel road. Should this fire jump the road, it will burn in the direction of Puntjie and Basjans Bay where approximately 100 thatch roof houses will be in danger.

Western Cape Fire Update#VermaaklikheidFire #HessequaFire As the #HeatWave continues in the Western Cape, a number of firefighters & pilots continue to battle a blaze in Vermaaklikheid. A WOF spotter plane & chopper was deployed at first light this morning. ???? @GardenRoute_DM pic.twitter.com/GcJ6XxBTU0 — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) October 23, 2018

One successful backburn caused the base of the fire, which was burning in the direction of Vermaaklikheid, to be contained.

PLANNED ACTIONS:

Protection of structures

Backburn was conducted on the eastern flank. Backburn was contained and crews will monitor start with mopping up.

Western flank is secure and will be monitored.

RISKS

– Infrastructure:

Should the weather conditions change, approximately 100 houses are in danger at Puntjie and Basjans Bay.

– Evacuations:

None at this stage.

– People:

None at this stage, but all communities are fully aware of the situation.

– Weather Conditions:

Wind changed at 10pm from an easterly to a northerly wind. Temperature predictions are that a very hot day with temperatures of 33°C are expected.

AERIAL RESOURCES:

All aerial resources were grounded at last light.

1 x Private Chopper from Kobus Crouse and 1 x Spotter and 1 x Chopper from Working on Fire (WoF) on standby and available at first light this morning.

The George municipality, Working on Fire (WoF), the Garden Route municipality, and Hessequa firefighters were on the scene yesterday working hard to extinguish the blaze.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Information made available courtesy of the Garden Route municipality.

