Four burn to death in Brits shop fire

A firefighter from the Madibeng fire department was seriously injured while trying to extinguish the fire at a grocery shop in Brits, reports Kormorant. Four people died inside the shop.

Brits police spokesperson Sergeant Tumelo Menyatso said: “A security officer on patrol saw smoke coming from the grocery outlet at around 3.30am and called the Madibeng fire department. The four men were found dead inside the shop. They were apparently sleeping in the shop when the fire broke out. The police have opened an inquest docket in order to investigate the cause of death. The investigation continues.”

Loanne Louw, spokesperson for Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), said: “The fireman sustained serious lacerations and was taken to Brits Mediclinic.”

