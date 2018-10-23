 
South Africa 23.10.2018 10:20 am

Four burn to death in Brits shop fire

Daleen van Manen
Image: Kormorant

Four men between the ages of 23 and 50 presumably burnt to death after the shop they were sleeping in caught alight early on Saturday morning.

A firefighter from the Madibeng fire department was seriously injured while trying to extinguish the fire at a grocery shop in Brits, reports Kormorant. Four people died inside the shop.

Brits police spokesperson Sergeant Tumelo Menyatso said: “A security officer on patrol saw smoke coming from the grocery outlet at around 3.30am and called the Madibeng fire department. The four men were found dead inside the shop. They were apparently sleeping in the shop when the fire broke out. The police have opened an inquest docket in order to investigate the cause of death. The investigation continues.”

ALSO READ: Khayelitsha fire destroys hundreds of houses

A fire in a shop in Brits over the weekend. Image: Kormorant

Loanne Louw, spokesperson for Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), said: “The fireman sustained serious lacerations and was taken to Brits Mediclinic.”

