 
menu
South Africa 23.10.2018 10:17 am

Pik Botha to be laid to rest today

Citizen reporter
Former minister Pik Botha with his great-grandson Philip Adrian Arde at his home in Pretoria on April 27, 2012. Picture: Gallo Images

Former minister Pik Botha with his great-grandson Philip Adrian Arde at his home in Pretoria on April 27, 2012. Picture: Gallo Images

Botha served as the country’s foreign minister in the last years of the apartheid era.

Former foreign affairs minister Pik Botha will be laid to rest in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Botha died two weeks ago 86 years old after being in hospital for a month with an illness, his son Roelof Botha confirming the news.

Botha served as the country’s foreign minister in the last years of the apartheid era. He later served as mineral and energy affairs minister in Nelson Mandela’s government.

The Citizen earlier reported that he was considered a liberal with the bulk of his career spent defending South Africa’s apartheid system of racial segregation against foreign criticism.

He is survived by his second wife Ina; two sons – the rock musician Piet Botha and the economist Roelof; along with two daughters – Anna Hertzog and artist Lien Botha.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Did Pik Botha hurt or help in Namibia’s fight for independence? 17.10.2018
Pik Botha’s death must remind us to pursue national unity- SANCO 13.10.2018
Parliament mourns Pik Botha 13.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.