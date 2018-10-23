Pik Botha to be laid to rest today

Former foreign affairs minister Pik Botha will be laid to rest in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Botha died two weeks ago 86 years old after being in hospital for a month with an illness, his son Roelof Botha confirming the news.

Botha served as the country’s foreign minister in the last years of the apartheid era. He later served as mineral and energy affairs minister in Nelson Mandela’s government.

The Citizen earlier reported that he was considered a liberal with the bulk of his career spent defending South Africa’s apartheid system of racial segregation against foreign criticism.

He is survived by his second wife Ina; two sons – the rock musician Piet Botha and the economist Roelof; along with two daughters – Anna Hertzog and artist Lien Botha.

