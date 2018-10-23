Alleged killers of Soweto security officers shot dead in KZN

Two men in their 20s were shot and killed by police at a shack in Clermont on Monday morning, reports Highway Mail.

KwaDabeka SAPS communications officer W/O Sibusiso Ngcobo said police have been looking for the suspects after two security guards were brutally shot and killed in Soweto on Wednesday, 10 October.

The two guards were on patrol outside Maponya Mall at about 5pm.

A video, which contains graphic content, had been circulating in social media.

Ngcobo said: “The Johannesburg Tactical Response Team and the Durban National Intervene Unit were following information which led them to this shack. When police knocked, one of the men started shooting and police retaliated.

“A 38 special gun was found on scene and the two men were wanted for double murder and robbery as the security guards’ guns were stolen on the day of the murder.”

He added that the gun would be checked to determine if it was used in any other cases.

Members from the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, acting on intelligence and supported by various other police units, were led to a shack in the Clermont area, West of Durban, said Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

“When police tried to arrest the two suspects, Lindokuhle Cebekhulu (24) and Mbuyiselo Mthonti (26) they resisted, which resulted in both suspects being shot dead. There are no reports of any police officers being injured at this stage.”

When Highway Mail arrived on scene this morning, the community gathered around in groups discussing the shocking matter.

One of the residents, who wished to remain anonymous, said he saluted and respected police for a job well done. “We did not see these men often as they have been here for about two weeks. After seeing that video and hearing stories I have been fearing for my life. Although I could see one of them I wasn’t 100% sure if it was really one of them. “The brutality that you see in that video is shocking.” The residents said they have been awake since 3am as police started searching from the bottom of the road until they arrived at the shack. “We heard them knocking, I think one of the men inside started shooting at the police and they retaliated.”

